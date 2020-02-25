Anti-eviction activists distressed after Iglesias meeting

Share now:

Following a meeting Friday with Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, who is 2nd Vice President for Social Affairs in Spain’s new coalition government, leaders of the PAH national anti-eviction activist organization expressed disappointment that the government appears to have no plans to take emergency action to halt or slow the rate of evictions of renters and resolve the affordable housing crisis in Spain.

On leaving the meeting with Iglesias, a spokesperson for the Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca (“Platform for People Impacted by Mortgages”) said the group is “alarmed and concerned” that Spain’s new governing coalition between the Socialist party (PSOE) and Unidas Podemos appear to not have any initiatives ready to address the housing crisis.

PAH spokesperson Alejandra Jacinto said that her organization has requested meetings with several cabinet-level ministers in the coalition government led by President Pedro Sánchez of the Socialist party. But so far, she said, the group has been able to meet solely with Iglesias to discuss what the group says is a housing emergency marked by spiraling rents in which 180 families are evicted every day in Spain because they have fallen behind on their rent payments.



“We’ve left the meeting very concerned and alarmed because although the government’s Vice-President (Iglesias) has recognized that the right to housing is a government matter, we’re left with the feeling that they don’t have a single measure on the table aimed at curbing the housing emergency,” Jacinto told reporters.

Faced with what they said was an unacceptable response from Iglesias, Jacinto announced that the group was going ahead with its plans to exert pressure Spain’s government to devise a solution to the housing crisis and would launch the campaign with a rally on Tuesday in front of the Spanish Congress in Madrid.

