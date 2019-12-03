Sánchez commits Spain to slash carbon 30pct by 2030

Share now:

Acting President Pedro Sánchez announced Monday that Spain is committing to a sharp reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions that cause global warming and climate change.

Speaking during a panel on the first day of the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) being hosted by Spain in Madrid, Sánchez said that over the next decade Spain will eliminate a full third of the carbon dioxide it currently emits into the atmosphere in order to meet a reduction target set by the European Commission that is 10 percent over and above a target established by the United Nations.

Earlier in the day, Sánchez told the audience during an inaugural address to the UN’s climate conclave that the world has reached a critical crossroads at which it must make a real commitment to stop global warming and combat climate change.

“The world is watching us. It’s time to act,” Sánchez said. “Either we mark a turning point, or we will pass the point of no return”.

In a panel discussion of world leaders following his address, Sánchez said that Spain is “ready to take a step forward” to cut one in three tons of carbon dioxide that it emits into the atmosphere by the year 2030. The announcement was seen as a boost to the European Commission’s push to get member states to approve a common intermediate objective to reduce EU-wide emissions by 55 percent in 2030.

The carbon dioxide cuts come within Spain’s pledge to achieve total carbon neutrality by 2050, a commitment so far accepted in principle by all EU countries with the exception of Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. Next week in Brussels, the European Commission will seek to achieve consensus on the commitment to cut carbon emissions so that the EU can present a united proposal on reduction of carbon emissions at next year’s COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

