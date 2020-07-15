Spain led Europe in new solar, wind capacity in 2019

Share now:

Spain took the lead among European countries in 2019 in the installation of both photovoltaic solar capacity and wind-powered electricity installation according to two industry reports released this week.

According to the annual report of the Unión Española Fotovoltaica (Unef, Spanish Photovoltaic Union), Spain led the way in installing solar capacity in Europe in 2019 and sixth in the world, establishing a record with 4,201 MW of new installed capacity in solar-generated electricity plants and 459 MW of new capacity in the self-generated electricity market.

Spain also installed the most onshore wind power in the European Union during 2019, for a total of 15 percent of all newly installed capacity across Europe, according to Spain’s Asociación Empresarial Eólica (AEE, Wind Business Association).

In Spain, wind power increased by 2,243 MW in 2019, bringing the total installed wind power to 25,704 MW, making Spain the second European country and the fifth in the world with the most installed wind capacity.

► News Sources: Interempresas, Energetica21 and Murcia Economía …

