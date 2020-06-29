Top three Defence Ministry posts now held by women

Share now:

For the first time in the history of Spain, the country’s Ministry of Defense will be led entirely headed by women, after sources confirmed last week that Minister Margarita Robles has appointed two women to the second- and third-ranked positions within the country’s Defence hierarchy.

Robles has chosen her heretofore chief of staff at Defence, Esperanza Casteleiro, to fill the position of secretary of state and the current general director of Recruitment and Military Education, Amparo Valcarce, as the new undersecretary.

Prior to becoming Robles’ chief of staff, Casteleiro enjoyed a long tenure at the National Intelligence Center (CNI), where she served as secretary general and head of the Intelligence Unit at the CNI’s Intelligence Center against Terrorism and Organized Crime.

Amparo Valcarce, current general director under Robles de Recruitment and Military Education, was previously Secretary of State for Social Policy and delegate of the Spanish government to the regional community of Madrid.

The appointments mark the first time in Spain’s history that women have occupied the top three political posts within the Defence Ministry. Men still occupy the top posts as Chief of the General Defense Staff and as heads of the three branches of military service, the Spanish Army, Navy and Air Force.

► News Sources: El Confidencial, El País and El Diario de Castilla y León …

► Click to read more news about War & Peace…

Check out more news from Spain about:

► Animal Welfare ► Corruption/Transparency ► Discrimination ► Economy ► Education ► Elections ► Environment & Sustainability ► Fair Trade & Development Aid ► Healthcare ► Historical Memory ► Housing & Homelessness ► Human Rights ► Labour & Unemployment ► LGBT+ ► Politics ► Poverty ► Refugees & Migration ► Technology & Social Enterprise ► War & Peace ► Women’s Rights



All images at ProgressiveSpain.com are the copyright of their respective authors/owners and are reproduced here for non-commercial, journalistic purposes in accordance with Fair Use doctrine. All other content is Copyright © 2015-2020 ProgressiveSpain.com and is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.