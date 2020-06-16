Gov’t kicks off guaranteed minimum income program

Share now:

The Spanish government on Monday launched its new scheme to provide guaranteed minimum income (ingreso mínimo vital or IMV) to the country’s most vulnerable families, with nearly 76,000 families already pre-determined to receive the monthly benefit automatically.

The IMV program, designed to reduce the level of poverty and social exclusion across Spain, falls under the jurisdiction of the central government’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

Approved by Congress last week with the votes of all political parties except the ultra-right VOX party, the new program will provide the most vulnerable households in Spain with a guaranteed income ranging from 461 euros to 1,105 euros monthly, calculated according to the number of household members and the amount of income earned by family members in the previous year.

Nearly 76,000 families already determined to be eligible to receive the monthly income payment will receive their first IMV payment on 26th June, nearly a month earlier than was previously expected. All others who wish to apply for the benefit can do so via the Social Security website or directly at their local Social Security office.

Applications submitted during the first three months of the program will receive IMV benefit payments retroactively from the 1st of June. After the first three months, the IMV payment will be effective as of the first day of the month following the date on which the application is submitted.

