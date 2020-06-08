Thousands protest racism at Madrid rally on Sunday

Share now:

Several thousand people gathered Sunday in Madrid to protest racism and show their solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests worldwide in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in the U.S. city of Minneapolis on 25th May.

The Madrid demonstration began in front of the U.S. embassy and proceeded to the downtown Puerta del Sol plaza, where protesters applauded speeches against racism and chanted “I can’t breathe!” — the last words of George Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, with a Minneapolis policeman kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Following last week’s smaller protests in Madrid and other Spanish cities, Sunday’s protest was convened by the Black African Community and Afro-descendant in Spain (CNAAE), the union of manteros that represents Ghanian and Senagelese street vendors in Madrid and the Spain’s national student union.

Madrid police authorized a maximum attendance of 200 people for the protest in keeping with public-gathering restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but more than 3,000 people were estimated to have turned out for the march and rally.

The march began from the U.S. embassy to chants of “No Justice, No Peace!” and continued through the upscale Salamanca neighborhood until reaching the Puerta del Sol. Smaller rallies against racism also were held Sunday in other Spanish cities, including Barcelona and Valencia.

