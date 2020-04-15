NGOs urge regard for children’s health in confinement

Share now:

Non-governmental organizations working to promote and defend children’s rights in Spain have urged the government to ease the coronavirus lockdown restrictions on children, to allow them to leave their homes for exercise that the groups say is necessary for their physical health and mental well-being.

Save the Children España, Aldeas Infantiles SOS, the Sociedad Española de Obesidad (Spanish Obesity Society) and others have called on the government to allow children to leave the confinement of their homes at least once a day under adult supervision, citing obvious negative impacts on their physical health and studies that show that children are at least four times more likely to suffer mental and emotional stress from confinement than adults.

But, in a press conference Monday Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa cautioned prudence and said that although workers in essential industries were allowed to return to their jobs across Spain this week, “now is not the moment” to allow children out of their homes.

Illa said that while the elderly have been clearly identified as most at risk from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, children are clearly a “vector of transmission of the disease” and that the decision to allow them out of home confinement will be taken on advice given by epidemiology and medical experts monitoring the development of Spain’s coronavirus crisis.

According to a report in the El País newspaper, on the request of the Health Ministry a working group within the Spanish Association of Pediatrics is preparing a report to assess the conditions under which it would be advisable for children to leave confinement in their homes.

An association source told the newspaper that the report will advise the government that the ability of children to leave the home should be considered a priority, but that given that children constitute major transmitters of the COVID-19 disease when children leave the home it should always occur under adult supervision and in such a way as to minimize risk to the rest of the population.

