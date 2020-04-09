In midst of crisis, Europe’s largest solar park goes online

Share now:

In the midst of Spain’s coronavirus crisis, Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has flipped the switch on Europe’s largest solar energy facility, bringing 500 megawatts (MW) of renewable power into Spain’s electric energy grid overnight.

The Núñez de Balboa plant in Badajoz, Extremadura, went online at midday on Monday after construction work was completed in record-time of one year at a cost of 300 million euros.

► News Sources: Cinco Días-El País, Europa Press and El Independiente …

Occupying 1,000 hectares across the municipalities of Usagre, Hinojosa del Valle and Bienvenida, the solar park will generate sufficient clean energy to supply 250,000 people with electricity annually, reducing an estimated 215,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions into the atmosphere every year.

The addition of the 500 MW generated by Núñez de Balboa to the Iberdrola renewables portfolio gives the company more than 1,300 MW of renewable electricity generated by six solar projects across Spain.

Since 2001, the company has invested 100 billion euros in renewable energy worldwide, 25 billion of which has been invested in Spain. In addition to solar energy projects, Iberdrola also has an installed wind capacity of more than 6,000 MW in Spain and a total of 16,000 MW of renewable projects throughout Spain.

► Read more in English at: PV Magazine and Renewables Now …

► Click to read more news about the Environment & Sustainability in Spain …

Check out more news from Spain about:

► Animal Welfare ► Corruption/Transparency ► Discrimination ► Education ► Elections ► Environment & Sustainability ► Fair Trade & Development Aid ► Healthcare ► Historical Memory ► Housing & Homelessness ► Human Rights ► Labour & Unemployment ► LGBT+ ► Politics ► Poverty ► Refugees & Migration ► Technology & Social Enterprise ► War & Peace ► Women’s Rights



All images at ProgressiveSpain.com are the copyright of their respective authors/owners and are reproduced here for non-commercial, journalistic purposes in accordance with Fair Use doctrine. All other content is Copyright © 2015-2020 ProgressiveSpain.com and is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.