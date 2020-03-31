Hotels to shelter gender violence, sex trafficking victims

Share now:

The government’s cabinet-level Consejo de Ministros will approve today a legislative decree to increase protection during the coronavirus crisis for women and children who are victims of domestic violence as well as women who are victimized by sex traffickers.

In its regular Tuesday meeting, the Consejo is expected to approve a decree that will define all emergency reception centres, supervised accommodation for victims of gender violence, sexual exploitation or human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation as “essential services” that can remain fully operational during the COVID-19 quarantine period across Spain.

At the same time, the decree will allow hotels and similar tourist accomodations to be used as shelters for victims of gender violence and their children in the event that there are no places available in regular domestic abuse shelters. For female sex workers who are being abused or otherwise victimized by pimps and sex traffickers, safe shelter in hotel or tourist accommodation will also be made available.

According to government sources quoted in the Spanish press, the decree will also guarantee the normal operation of gender violence hotlines at the national, regional and local levels and ensure that workers in all shelters and centres for domestic abuse and gender violence victims comply with all necessary precautionary measures during the coronavirus crisis.

