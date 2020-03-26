Spain now has 2nd-most coronavirus deaths worldwide

Share now:

Spain became the country with the second-most number of fatalities from coronavirus worldwide on Wednesday, with the number of deaths surpassing those of China yet still lagging Italy, the country with the most fatalities to date.

Speaking in the Spanish Health Ministry’s daily televised press conference Wednesday, the director of the country’s Center for Health Alerts & Emergencies, Fernando Simón, confirmed that the number of deaths from coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours had risen by 738 to total 3,434 nationwide. In addition, Simón said, a total of 7,937 new cases of coronavirus contagion had been detected.

Italy, the country with the most coronavirus cases worldwide, reported 683 new deaths over the 24-hour period ending Wednesday and 5,210 new cases of coronavirus infection. The number of new deaths and new cases in Italy, while lower than Spain’s, had nonetheless rebounded slightly on Wednesday after two previous days in a row of declines.

In Spain, the overall total for cases of positive coronavirus infection increased to 47,610 on Wednesday, compared to 74,386 total cases in Italy.

According to Simón, of Spain’s nearly 50,000 detected cases of coronavirus, just more than 3,100 are currently in hospital intensive care units. Simón, who is the government’s spokesperson on all matters related to coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, said that 5,367 people had already recovered from COVID-19 in Spain.

Spain’s most affected region continues to be Madrid, where 1,825 people have died from coronavirus, nearly 53% of those who have died nationwide.

