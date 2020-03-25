Song becomes Spain’s anthem in fight against COVID-19

Share now:

A song that first became a hit in Spain when released more than 30 years ago has gone viral through a video released on social media, becoming an overnight anthem of resistance as Spaniards struggle to cope with the national COVID-19 crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Sung by Spain’s ‘Dúo Dinámico’, the song “Resistiré” (I Will Resist) has been played and sung all across Spain every evening for the past 10 days, as untold thousands of Spaniards living under isolation come to their windows and onto their balconies to applaud the courage of Spain’s healthcare workers, who put their lives on the line daily in the effort to contain the spread of the virus.

► ► CLICK ABOVE TO WATCH VIDEO ► ►

While the song is similar to the 1978 Gloria Gaynor hit “I Will Survive”, about a woman determined to survive after the breakup of a relationship, the Spanish lyrics of “Resistiré” are all about resisting the hardships that life throws at you, of being like a reed that bends in the cruel winds of ill-fortune but does not break under the strain.

First released in 1988 and written by the Spanish lyricist Carlos Toro and singer Manuel de la Calva, one half of the “Dúo Dinámico” male performing duo, “Resistiré” has today become a virtual mantra of survival for millions of Spaniards, as sharing across streaming video platforms like YouTube sent videos with the song as soundtrack viral overnight.

In addition to the video above, other versions spreading across social media networks in Spain show Catholic nuns, supermarket workers and nurses in hospital wards singing the song and dancing to animate the Spanish public to help fight the spread of the virus by staying at home during the lockdown period under Spain’s declared “state of alarm” emergency.

► News Sources: El Mundo, La Vanguardia and COPE …

The Spanish lyrics to “Resistiré” are:

“Cuando pierda todas las partidas

Cuando duerma con la soledad

Cuando se me cierren las salidas

Y la noche no me deje en paz

Cuando sienta miedo del silencio

Cuando cueste mantenerse en pie

Cuando se rebelen los recuerdos

Y me pongan contra la pared

Resistiré, erguido frente a todo

Me volveré de hierro para endurecer la piel

Y aunque los vientos de la vida soplen fuerte

Soy como el junco que se dobla,

Pero siempre sigue en pie

Resistiré, para seguir viviendo

Soportaré los golpes y jamás me rendiré

Y aunque los sueños se me rompan en pedazos

Resistiré, resistiré.

Cuando el mundo pierda toda magia

Cuando mi enemigo sea yo

Cuando me apuñale la nostalgia

Y no reconozca ni mi voz

Cuando me amenace la locura

Cuando en mi moneda salga cruz

Cuando el diablo pase la factura

O si alguna vez me faltas tú.

Resistiré, erguido frente a todo

Me volveré de hierro para endurecer la piel

Y aunque los vientos de la vida soplen fuerte

Soy como el junco que se dobla,

Pero siempre sigue en pie

Resistiré, para seguir viviendo

Soportaré los golpes y jamás me rendiré

Y aunque los sueños se me rompan en pedazos

Resistiré, resistiré.”.

► Click to read more news about Spain’s Coronavirus crisis …

Check out more news from Spain about:

► Animal Welfare ► Corruption/Transparency ► Discrimination ► Education ► Elections ► Environment & Sustainability ► Fair Trade & Development Aid ► Healthcare ► Historical Memory ► Housing & Homelessness ► Human Rights ► Labour & Unemployment ► LGBT+ ► Politics ► Poverty ► Refugees & Migration ► Technology & Social Enterprise ► War & Peace ► Women’s Rights



All images at ProgressiveSpain.com are the copyright of their respective authors/owners and are reproduced here for non-commercial, journalistic purposes in accordance with Fair Use doctrine. All other content is Copyright © 2015-2020 ProgressiveSpain.com and is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.