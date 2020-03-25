Catalonia with more new COVID-19 cases than Madrid

Share now:

Catalonia surpassed the regional community of Madrid on Tuesday in the number of new cases of coronavirus, with the Department of Health of the regional Generalitat government reporting that there had been 2,073 new cases registered across the region in just 24 hours.

The figures released by the government Tuesday bring the total number people infected by coronavirus in Catalonia to 9,937, with the number of deaths in the region totalling 516 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The growth in the coronavirus numbers in Catalonia are due in part to a still uncontained outbreak in the city of Igualada, in the province of Barcelona, ​​where the Department of Health confirms there have been a total of 306 coronavirus positives since the outbreak began. Currently, 41 residents of Igualada have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The city of Barcelona and central Catalonia are currently where the largest number of deaths are concentrated. The death toll in Barcelona and its metropolitan area stood at 239 people as of yesterday, while the number of deaths in central Catalonia was listed as 59.

The province of Girona currently is reporting 28 deaths, with only eight deaths recorded in Lleida and five in Tarragona.

Like Madrid and other areas of the country, Catalonia has also experienced a serious problem with outbreaks of the virus in nursing homes and elderly care facilities. As of yesterday, a total of 212 elderly people living in 70 nursing homes have been diagnosed as positive with the virus.

Catalonia’s regional Health Minister confirmed in recent days that some 800,000 masks and 37,000 protective gowns purchased by the Generalitat have now arrived to Catalonia, as well as an additional 321,000 masks sent to the region by Spain’s national Health Ministry.

