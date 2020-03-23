Valencia to deploy 3 field hospitals in provincial capitals

Share now:

The regional government of the Valencian Community has announced it has contracted a construction company specialized in deploying pre-fabricated buildings to build three military-style field hospitals with a total of 1,100 beds in order to cope with the anticipated overflow of patients at public and private hospitals in the coming weeks.

Announced last Thursday by Valencian regional President Ximo Puig, the government is spending an estimated 4 million euros to have the hospitals built in record time by a Spanish construction company based in Aragon, Hispano Vema. Puig said that at least 500 of the total 1,100 beds will be available within 15 days.

News Sources: El País, Europa Press and Valencia Extra

Each of the three pre-fab hospitals are to be built in the Valencian region’s three provincial capitals of Valencia, Alicante and Castellón. In the city of Valencia, the field hospital will be located on a 3,000-square-metre lot adjacent to the La Fe Hospital and will have 500 hospital beds available.

In Alicante, the hospital will have 400 beds and will be built on the 2,500-square-metre parking lot next to the city’s General Hospital. In Castellón, the hospital will have 200 beds and the Valencian Agency for Security and Emergency Response is currently looking at sites conveniently located between the city’s two hospitals.

Each of the three fre-fab hospitals will consist of module structures that will be connected to each other by tunnels that will be completely isolated from the outside.

