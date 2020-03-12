Spain’s coronavirus crisis could last four or five months

Share now:

Officials in Spain’s Health Ministry are now saying that the coronovirus epidemic in Spain will last anywhere from two to five months, depending on the rate of contagion and how much seasonality impacts the spread of the disease throughout the Spring and as the Summer months approach.

Speaking during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Fernando Simón, director of the Ministry’s Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, confirmed that the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus had infected nearly 2,200 people and that any positive impact of the emergency measures the government has announced in the past few days would not begin to be seen for at least 10 days.



Simón told reporters Wednesday that the epidemic will be seasonal and that sometime between the Spring and Summer ministry officials expect to see the coronavirus infections taper off and come to an end in Spain.

“In the best case, this crisis will last about two months, up to four if it does not go so well,” Simón said, and when pressed further by reporters questions said “in the worst case, it could be four or five” months until the epidemic ceases entirely.

Four of Spain’s 17 autonomous regional communities currently account for 78 percent of confirmed cases of coronavirus, with the focus of attention having shifted in recent days to the Madrid region, where half of all cases of coronavirus nationwide are currently located.

Likewise, 31 of the 47 deaths reported due to coronavirus as of Wednesday are also concentrated in the Madrid region and 81 percent of all patients currently quarantined in hospital intensive care units are located in Madrid.

According to Simon, the reason for the widespread contagion and higher number of deaths in Madrid is due to “several outbreaks associated with nursing homes or fragile populations and this implies that lethality or serious cases are greater than in imported cases.”

