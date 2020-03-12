Iberian lynx reintroduced into Castilla-La Mancha wild

Share now:

Regional government officials in Castilla-La Mancha have announced the release of an 11-month-old Iberian lynx into the Montes de Toledo, bringing to 45 the total of native lynx into the mountainous area since the species reintroduction program began in the region.

Named ‘Quijo’, the young male lynx was brought to Castilla-La Mancha for reintroduction from the Captive Breeding Center of La Olivilla in Jaén province in Andalucia.

► News Sources: Europa Press, Lanza Digital and Mi Ciudad Real …

About a hundred Iberian lynx have been reintroduced into the natural environment since the program began in Castilla-La Mancha, which today accounts for nearly 200 wild lynx speciments, about a third of the total number now living in the wild across Spain.

Quijo was released on the Mildiablos finca in the municipality of Villarejo de Montalbán, which according to Castilla-La Mancha officials was chosen because it is located adjacent to extensive areas of Mediterranean forest with dense rabbit populations, which are the principel prey of the Iberian lynx in the region.

Castilla-La Mancha hopes to continue with its “Life Lynxconnect” lynx reintroduction program through 2025, pending approval and funding for the project from the European Commission.

► Click to read more news about the Iberian lynx population in Spain …

Check out more news from Spain about:

► Animal Welfare ► Corruption/Transparency ► Discrimination ► Education ► Elections ► Environment & Sustainability ► Fair Trade & Development Aid ► Healthcare ► Historical Memory ► Housing & Homelessness ► Human Rights ► Labour & Unemployment ► LGBT+ ► Politics ► Poverty ► Refugees & Migration ► Technology & Social Enterprise ► War & Peace ► Women’s Rights



All images at ProgressiveSpain.com are the copyright of their respective authors/owners and are reproduced here for non-commercial, journalistic purposes in accordance with Fair Use doctrine. All other content is Copyright © 2015-2020 ProgressiveSpain.com and is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.