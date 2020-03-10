Coalition gov’t agrees to freeze urban rental evictions

Share now:

Spain’s new coalition government has agreed to place a hold on evictions of renters behind on their monthly rental payments in areas of the country hardest hit by spiraling housing costs, especially in cases where the landlord is a large holding company or a so-called private equity “vulture” fund that is heavily invested in the residential rental market.

In a statement issued Monday, the government said that it was amplifying its planned amendments to Spain’s Ley de Alquiler Urbano (LAU) legislation governing letting in urban areas to “take the necessary measures to avoid these types of evictions.”

► News Sources: La Vanguardia, Público and 20minutos …

The government also said that the changes to the LAU being put forward will also include an extension for a period of four years to the current freeze on evictions of homeowners behind on their monthly mortgage payments.

The extended freeze on evictions for homeowners in arrears on mortgage payments had been negotiated previously between the government’s 1st Vice-President, Carmen Calvo and the Minister of Economic Affairs and 3rd Vice President, Nadia Calviño.

But, after a meeting two weeks ago between the Pablo Iglesias, 2nd Vice-President for Social Affairs, and activists from the PAH anti-eviction platform, a pressure campaign directed at the government by the activists led to the addition of the freeze on renter evictions in areas hardest hit by spiraling residential rental costs.

► Click to read more news about Housing & Homelessness in Spain …

Check out more news from Spain about:

► Animal Welfare ► Corruption/Transparency ► Discrimination ► Education ► Elections ► Environment & Sustainability ► Fair Trade & Development Aid ► Healthcare ► Historical Memory ► Housing & Homelessness ► Human Rights ► Labour & Unemployment ► LGBT+ ► Politics ► Poverty ► Refugees & Migration ► Technology & Social Enterprise ► War & Peace ► Women’s Rights



All images at ProgressiveSpain.com are the copyright of their respective authors/owners and are reproduced here for non-commercial, journalistic purposes in accordance with Fair Use doctrine. All other content is Copyright © 2015-2020 ProgressiveSpain.com and is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.