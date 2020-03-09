Hundreds of thousands demand equality, end to violence

Share now:

Some 300,000 supporters of women’s rights turned out Sunday to march in cities and towns across Spain on the occasion of International Women’s Day, demanding equality between men and women and calling for increased efforts to combat violence against women at the hands of male agressors.

The estimated number of women and supporters participating in marches and rallies nationwide was significantly lower than last year. But, more than 120,000 joined an evening march and rally in downtown Madrid, with an estimated 52,000 in Bilbao, 50,000 in Madrid and dozens of thousands marching and rallying in support of women’s rights in regional capitals in Galicia, Andalucia, Valencia and across Spain.

► News Sources: Europa Press, El País and El Diario …

With the annual celebration this year occurring on a Sunday, there were no accompanying trade-union sanctioned work stoppages or student strikes that contributed to the massive support of the 2019 Huelga Feminista last year, when more than 350,000 marchers coursed through downtown Madrid streets and an estimated 120,000 participated in Barcelona.

Also said to have contributed to a lower turnout this year was the global concern over the contagion of coronavirus, despite Spanish health authorities having said that Sunday’s marches did not pose a specific health threat to participants.

► Click to read more news about Women’s rights in Spain …

Check out more news from Spain about:

► Animal Welfare ► Corruption/Transparency ► Discrimination ► Education ► Elections ► Environment & Sustainability ► Fair Trade & Development Aid ► Healthcare ► Historical Memory ► Housing & Homelessness ► Human Rights ► Labour & Unemployment ► LGBT+ ► Politics ► Poverty ► Refugees & Migration ► Technology & Social Enterprise ► War & Peace ► Women’s Rights



All images at ProgressiveSpain.com are the copyright of their respective authors/owners and are reproduced here for non-commercial, journalistic purposes in accordance with Fair Use doctrine. All other content is Copyright © 2015-2020 ProgressiveSpain.com and is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.