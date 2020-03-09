Endesa powers retail fashion stores with renewables

Share now:

Nearly 800 stores of the retail fashion chain Tendam, which includes stores operating under the Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, Springfield, Women’secret and Fifty brands, are going fully “green” through an agreement for the supply of renewable energy to the stores by Spanish transnational energy giant Endesa.

Under the agreement, all Tendam stores across Spain will be supplied with energy that is 100 percent from renewable sources, with Guarantee of Origin certification provided by Spain’s National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC).

The agreement with Endesa will guarantee delivery of more than 80 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year of renewable energy to Tendam’s nearly 800 stores, as well as the group’s operating facilities nationwide, slashing emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere by Tendam retail fashion stores by more than 20,000 tons each year.

The Tendam-Endesa accord comes as data from Spain’s government-controlled Red Eléctrica (REE) has revealed that as year-end 2019 electricity from renewable energy sources now exceeds half of all installed electric capacity in Spain.

According to the REE, electricity generated from hydraulic, hydro, wind, solar, solar thermal, renewable thermal and renewable waste sources in Spain accounted for 55,265 megawatts (MW) of the country’s electricity capacity in December, or 50.2 percent of the total 110,078 MW of installed capacity nationwide.

