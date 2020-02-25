Major retailers jump into Spain’s booming solar market

Share now:

The Spanish subsidiary of French home-improvement chain Leroy Merlin is about to have some company in Spain’s retail solar-panel market, as Ikea, Expert, Tien21, Milar and other players in Spain’s home improvement retail industry enter the market this year.

Leroy Merlin posted a turnover of 34.4 million euros from its renewable energies division in Spain last year, driven by the installation of solar panels for single-family homes and apartment blocks, along with solar and other renewable energy systems for businesses across Spain.

This year, not only is Ikea pledged to enter the growing direct-to-consumer solar panel market, but other major home-improvement and appliances retailers in Spain are set to enter the market, taking advantage of a new agreement signed between the Spanish Federation of Electrodomestic Appliance Retailers and energy giants Iberdrola and Endesa.

According to Carlos Moreno-Figueroa, general secretary of the Spanish appliance retailers association, the target market for retailers consists of an estimated 10 million detached villas and chalets across Spain, only 5,000 of which currently have solar panels installed. “With an average installation cost of 5,000 to 7,000 euros, we’re talking about potential sales of 70 billion euros,” Moreno-Figueroa told the business daily Expansión.

In addition to the retailers mentioned above, Amazon already offers solar panel sales direct to consumers, while MediaMarkt and El Corte Inglés are focusing on serving the business end of the Spanish market with solar panel sales and installation services.

