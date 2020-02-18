Spain second in European wind-power growth last year

Share now:

Spain installed the second-highest capacity of wind-generated electricity in Europe last year, coming second only to the United Kingdom and ranking ahead of Germany, Sweden and France in the top five European wind energy producers.

According to a new report by industry association WindEurope, a total of 15.4 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity was installed across Europe in 2019, bringing the total European capacity to 205 GW, covering 15 percent of Europe’s electricity consumption last year. Of the newly installed capacity Europe-wide, 11.8 GW was comprised of land-based wind farms, with an addition 3.6 GW in offshore wind power generation.

► News Sources: Servimedia, OKdiario and La Nueva España …

WindEurope says that although last year’s European wind energy production increased by 27 percent as compared to 2018, the increase in the growth of installed capacity must double from the 15 GW last year to 30 GW annually if Europe is to meet the “Green New Deal” wind-power objectives set out by the European Commission. Across Europe, new investment worth 19 billion euros toward the generation of 11.8 GW of wind-powered electric capacity is in the pipeline, with an additional 15 GW of additional capacity being awarded in government auctions and tenders.

Spain’s 2.3 GW increase in installed wind-powered electricity capacity last year pushed it into second place in the annual WindEurope ranking, due in part to lagging wind power production in Germany.

In related news, Spanish company Windar Renovables has called on the regional government of Asturias to move ahead with permissions for the company to launch what would be the Spain’s first large-scale, offshore windfarm in the Canatabrian Sea. The Avilés based-company has called for Asturias to work with the regional governments of the Basque Country, Cantabria and Galicia to work together to develop the project.

► Click to read more news about the Environment & Sustainability in Spain …

Check out more news from Spain about:

► Animal Welfare ► Corruption/Transparency ► Discrimination ► Education ► Elections ► Environment & Sustainability ► Fair Trade & Development Aid ► Healthcare ► Historical Memory ► Housing & Homelessness ► Human Rights ► Labour & Unemployment ► LGBT+ ► Politics ► Poverty ► Refugees & Migration ► Technology & Social Enterprise ► War & Peace ► Women’s Rights



All images at ProgressiveSpain.com are the copyright of their respective authors/owners and are reproduced here for non-commercial, journalistic purposes in accordance with Fair Use doctrine. All other content is Copyright © 2015-2020 ProgressiveSpain.com and is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.