Transgender legislation advances in Canaries parliament

All parliamentary groups in the regional assembly of the Canary Islands have signed on to the introduction of new legislation put forward by 14 LGBT groups to protect the rights of transgender individuals living in the islands.

If passed by the political parties who have already backed the legislation as proposed, a regional law of social equality and non-discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression or sexual characteristics will specifically protect the rights of transgender and intersex individuals in the Canary Islands.

Among the measures contained in the proposed legislation is a prohibition of surgical modification by doctors of the genitalia of newborns, deemed by their parents or medical personnel to have ambiguously defined male or female sexual organs at birth.

According to Marcos Ventura, the vice president of the Gamá LGBT collective and spokesperson for the groups supporting the bill, if successfully passed the new law would place the Canary Islands at the forefront of Spain’s regional autonomous communities in providing for the protection of the rights of transgender and intersex individuals.

In addition to the depathologization of transgender identify realities, Ventura said the legislation would guarantee the right to self-determination of gender identity and provide a new model for protection of the rights of privacy in the delivery of comprehensive and confidential healthcare services to transgender and intersex people.

