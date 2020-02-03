Endesa set to build largest solar operation in Andalucía

Share now:

The green power subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Endesa has been granted a license to build a new photovoltaic solar power plant at Las Corchas, located between the municipalities of Carmona and La Rinconada, near the Andalucían regional capital of Sevilla.

The Las Corchas plant will be operated by Endesa subsidiary Enel Green Power España (EGPE), as will a second nearby solar power production plant at Los Naranjos, in the municipality of Carmona.

Together the two solar power facilities will comprise the largest solar power operation in Spain’s southernmost region, generating nearly 100 megawatts (MW) of combined power. Once they are up and running, the plants will produce enough electric energy to supply 30,000 homes, which is the energy equivalent of the consumption of the entire population of Carmona.

The new solar power facility at Las Corchas, in which Endesa says it will invest 29.9 million euros, will consist of some 150,000 photovoltaic panels generating 340 watts of peak power, which is the power that each panel produces when it receives solar radiation.

To distribute the electricity generated from the Las Corchas solar facility, the EGPE subsidiary will built nine electrical transformers, an electrical substation and a 4.5 kilometre-long underground electric cable network.

Endesa says it plans to invest 28.2 million euros in the Los Naranjos solar power facility, which when up and running will generate almost 50 MW of power.

