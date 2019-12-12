VIDEO 300 feminists shout down ‘machista’ heckler

Share now:

Some 300 women who gathered Monday in Santiago de Compostela’s Praza do Obradoiro to perform the global feminist anthem against gender violence Un violador en tu camino were briefly interrupted by a male heckler who shouted “Now get home, you have to make dinner” — but the women, who barely skipped a beat, knew just what to do.

After one of them called him a gillipollas, others shouted back and then began to chant in unison accompanied by drums, Cuidado machista, estás en nuestra lista (“Be careful macho, You’re on our list”). As the man was chased out of the plaza, the women broke into another chant: Ni un paso atras (“Not one step backward”).

The feminist performance Un violador en tu camino (“A Rapist in Your Path”) was conceived by the Chilean feminist collective Las Tesis and performed for the first time in Santiago de Chile on 20th November, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

It has since spread virally and been taken up as a feminist anthem and performed by women’s groups in dozens of cities worldwide.

The incident in Galicia’s Obradoiro plaza on Monday was captured on a mobile phone and spread virally via Twitter and other social media networks.

