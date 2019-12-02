VIDEO Greenpeace protests Black Friday consumerism

Share now:

Activists from Greenpeace España

unfurled a banner on Friday in downtown Madrid to protest the consumerism of ‘Black Friday’ sales promotions in Spain and link the U.S.-style unbridled consumption of retail products promoted on the last Friday of November each year to the climate crisis worldwide.



Four Greenpeace climbers climbed the face of a building in central Madrid early Friday morning to unfurl the banner over a huge advertisement for the new Nissan Juke automobile. Before unfurling the large banner against Black Friday and reading Consumismo = Crisis Climática (Consumerism = Climate Crisis), two of the Greenpeace activists held signs for onlookers that read, Black Friday – Día Negro Para El Planeta (Black Friday – Black Day for the Planet) and Viernes Negro, Planeta Negro (Black Friday, Black Planet).

The protest came just three days before the start in Madrid of the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25). Beginning Monday and lasting through the 13th of December, the COP25 conference is bringing together the heads of state of some 50 countries and representatives of many more in an effort to finalize the regulatory framework governing the 2016 Paris accord on greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

