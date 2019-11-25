VIDEO: Femen activists disrupt Franco anniversary

Share now:

Activists of the feminist direct-action group FEMEN interrupted for the second consecutive year an annual march and rally on the anniversary of the death of former dictator Francisco Franco staged by the ultra-right Spanish Falange party and Alternativa Española (AES) to honour the memories of Franco and Falange founder José Antonio Primo de Rivera.



Chanting “¡Al fascismo, ni honor ni gloria!” (“To fascism, neither honor nor glory!”), six women activists marched toward the rally on Sunday in Madrid with bared torsos bearing slogans that included “Stop 20N” in reference to the 20th of November, the anniversary of Franco’s death in 1975 and the date around which ultra-right groups rally to glorify the memory of Franco and the 36-year dictatorship over which he presided in the aftermath of Spain’s bloody 1936-39 Civil War.

► News Sources: El Confidencial, 20minutos and El País …

In honouring the memory of the Franco regime, Falange and AES marchers were violating the spirit of Spain’s 2007 Historical Memory law, which prohibits public manifestations that glorify the heroes or the ideology of the dictatorship or the Nationalist forces of the 1936 military uprising led by Franco that overthrow Spain’s then-democratically elected Republican government.

One of the slogans chanted by the Falange and AES marchers on Sunday called for the Historical Memory law to be overturned, a demand similarly being made by Spain’s new far-right political party, VOX.

