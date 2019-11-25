Survey ranks Spain’s democracy at 13th best worldwide

Share now:

A global survey on democracy conducted every year since 1995 has ranked Spain 13th worldwide in democratic values and practices, a jump of seven places up the scale over the country’s rating last year.

According to the survey by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), Spanish democracy received 0.7705 points out of a possible 1.00 in the ranking, ahead of other notable democracies that include the United Kingdom, Portugal, Canada, Italy, France, Ireland, Austria, Australia and New Zealand.

The survey, titled The Global State of Democracy 2019, evaluated 158 countries around the world on four main areas that it considers the main characteristics of any modern democratic system: Local Democracy and Representative Government, Fundamental Rights, Government Control and Impartial Administration, and Participatory Commitment.

Spain performed particularly well in the area of “Representative Government”, scoring 0.81 points out of 1.00 for a ranking of 9th, ahead of France, Finland and Belgium. In the area of “Local Democracy”, Spain did even better with a ranking of 0.85 points over 1.00 and was ranked 5th worldwide.

For “Impartial Administration’, Spain scored 0.84 points and was ranked 12th worldwide, while in the area of “Government Control” it ranked 14th, with 0.79 points out of 1.00. In the area of respect for “Fundamental Rights”, Spain also scored 0.84 points, tying with Canada and just slightly behind the Netherlands and France.

The area where Spain slid in the rankings was in “Participatory Commitment,” falling to 31st position with a rating of 0.5725 out of a possible 1.00.

