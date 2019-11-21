Extinction Rebellion Spain activists join hunger strike

Share now:

Climate-change activists belonging to the Spanish affiliate of the global climate-action group Extinction Rebellion Spain have joined the weeklong hunger-strike that kicked off this week to demand immediate government action to reverse global warming and save the planet from environmental disaster.

More than 400 climate-change protesters in 27 countries have signed on to the Extinction Rebellion Global Hunger Strike launched Monday to demand that governments around the world act on climate change and the environmental emergency that the group says could result in the extinction of a million species, the deaths of billions of human beings and the collapse of civilization.

In the cities of Barcelona, Jaén, Madrid and Vigo, a handful of Spanish Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists are going without food for a week in what they say is “an act of solidarity with other places around the world where they suffer from the absence of food due to the climate crisis”.

Unfortunately, the areas of the world that have contributed least to causing the climate crisis are suffering the most, but economically developed countries will also feel the effects of climate disaster if governments don’t immediately step up their efforts to halt global warming, a spokesperson for the XR group in Barcelona told the daily newspaper 20minutos. “Spain is not going to escape (the effects), as temperatures and drought increase they will affect our crops”.

► News Sources: EFEVerde, 20minutos and Europa Press …

► Click to read more news about Environment & Sustainability in Spain …

Check out more news from Spain about:

► Animal Welfare ► Corruption/Transparency ► Discrimination ► Education ► Elections ► Environment & Sustainability ► Fair Trade & Development Aid ► Healthcare ► Historical Memory ► Housing & Homelessness ► Human Rights ► Labour & Unemployment ► LGBT+ ► Peace & War ► Politics ► Poverty ► Refugees & Migration ► Technology & Social Enterprise ► Women’s Rights



All images at ProgressiveSpain.com are the copyright of their respective authors/owners and are reproduced here for non-commercial, journalistic purposes in accordance with Fair Use doctrine. All other content is Copyright © 2015-2019 ProgressiveSpain.com and is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.