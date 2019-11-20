Unions warn of gender-violence denial by right-wing

Share now:

Spain’s leading labour union federations have called for vigilance against what they say is a campaign of gender-violence denial that threatens the rights and safety of women in regions of Spain governed in coalition the conservative Partido Popular, centre-right Ciudadanos and far-right VOX parties.

The warning, jointly issued by the CCOO and UGT trade union federations, comes in the run-up the annual mobilizations of feminist groups and supporters across Spain on Monday, the 25th of November, the UN-designated International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women worldwide.

In Madrid, more than 100 feminist, trade union and non-governmental organizations have signed on to support the 25N march, which will start at 7pm in front of the Bolsa de Madrid stock exchange building and proceed to the Puerta del Sol for a rally and reading of a manifesto against gender violence. Marches, rallies and other events are also scheduled to be held in dozens of cities throughout Spain.

Specifically singling out the danger of erosion of women’s rights in the regional communities where the three right-wing parties have formed governing alliances, which include Andalucia, Madrid and Murcia, the labour unions said that the parties are fomenting “calculated, strategic and manipulative actions to prevent the majority of the population, women, from enjoying the same rights as men”.

The labour organizations called on supporters of women’s rights across Spain to join the “rejection and denunciation” of violence against women and demand that Spain’s government fully fund and implement the so-called National Pact Against Gender Violence by turning out for the “25N” marches, rallies and other events taking place around the country as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

